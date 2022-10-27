Thai transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe for $20m

Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, a Thai business entrepreneur and transgender rights campaigner, has purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million. On Wednesday, the 43-year-old CEO of Thailand-based media company JKN Global Group PCL disclosed the acquisition of WME-IMG, the talent agency based in the United States that previously aired the Miss Universe beauty contest.

Jakrajutatip, who has appeared on Thai versions of popular reality shows Shark Tank and Project Runway has been open about her transsexual experiences.

In a news release, she stated that JKN was “incredibly honoured” to take over the Miss Universe Organization and that they aimed to expand their brand in Asia by developing new lifestyle, cosmetic, and skincare goods, as well as drinks and dietary supplements.

“We seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and traditions, but also to evolve the brand for the next generation,” Jakrajutatip added.

The CEO and President of the Miss Universe Organization said in a joint statement that they were “eager to continue the evolution” of the firm with JKN.

“Our progressive approach continues to position us at the forefront of our industry,” they stated.

Donal Trump co-owned the Miss Universe Organization from 1996 to 2015. According to the sources, the former US President sold the company when two network partners declined to show the contest due to his comments about “illegal” immigrants during his 2016 presidential campaign.

More criticism came his way when Miss Universe 1996 winner Alicia Machado claimed Trump branded her “Miss Piggy” when she gained weight after winning the competition.

Encourage inclusivity and dive

The purchase by Jakrajutatip comes as the Miss Universe competition, which was previously solely open to unmarried women, revealed plans to allow married and pregnant women to compete beginning in 2023.

Since its beginning in 1952, the beauty pageant has been staged every year and is aired in over 160 countries and territories.

