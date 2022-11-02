Gran puts freaky clown tattoo on face and it won’t come off

When a grandmother’s Halloween tattoo sticker refused to come off, she went to TikTok for assistance.

Elizabeth Rose, 46, purchased some frightening-looking tattoo stickers for the Halloween celebration, but she instantly regretted placing them on her face.

She seemed to have gone for the look of a deranged clown with freaky teeth, as seen by the temporary inking on her cheek and lip.

She stated in the TikTok video, “Put a tattoo sticker on, join in a bit of Halloween, you know?”

“Put some on my granddaughter as well, she’s seven, and my daughter rings up going ‘has it come off?”

Advertisement

“Well it can’t be that difficult, surely?”

Elizabeth took a makeup remover cloth and began cleaning it off her face, but the sticker refused to come off.

She tried the small spot on her brow, but it was the same.

“F*** sake, I have meetings tomorrow!” she grumbled.

Advertisement

She joked that she might have to make up explanations to explain why her granddaughter was wearing scars and stitches to school.

Viewers offered suggestions and attempted to assist Elizabeth and her seven-year-old granddaughter in removing the sticker.

Some people suggested using baby oil or olive oil, while others suggested using tape.

“The thought of you walking into the office like that has me rolling and I don’t even know you!” one exclaimed.

A second told, “We made the same mistake, we Googled and found that oil took it off but by that point, we’d already scrubbed our faces red raw!”

Thanks to the suggestions, Elizabeth managed to get it all off before sleep, she used Garnier water cleanser and it was “fairly successful”.

Advertisement

“The only difference is I literally look like I’ve been slapped in the face 10 times by Will Smith!” she joked.

Also Read Woman hysterical over 1990s note under wallpaper Most people can't wait to put their own stamp on a new...