King Cobra Returns To Terrarium After Escaping Swedish Zoo

Animals are notorious for their ability to amuse in any way. On October 22, a 2.2 metre (about 7 foot) King Cobra managed to escape from its home in a Swedish zoo, according to CBS News. The footage shows the reptile slithering out of Skansen Aquarium, which is part of Stockholm’s Djurgarden Island Zoo. The snake can be seen crawling through the ceiling of its light fixture in its terrarium off a tree branch in the video.

Sir Vas or Sir Hiss, the evasive King cobra, has been dubbed Houdini after the great escape artist. Following his escape, the zoo was evacuated as officials looked for him.

The snake was exploring its new terrarium when it discovered an escape route in the roof where a heat bulb used to reside, according to zoo officials. The light bulb’s heat was employed to keep the snake in the aquarium, and it was recently replaced with a cooler LED light bulb.

“He must be a smart guy. The old lamps were too hot, which kept the snakes away,” Skansen Aquarium director Jonas Wahlström told AP.

Houdini, on the other hand, has returned to his house. The official employed X-ray machines to find the reptile, which was discovered in a small spot in insulation between two walls, according to the Associated Press. Although holes were made in the wall, the snake managed to avoid the X-ray cameras. It was later discovered that the snake had just crawled back to its terrarium.

Wahlström told SVT that the holes in the walls were too stressful for Houdini, so he returned home. The zoo further stated that if the snake had gotten out of the facility, he would not have survived in the cold.

According to media reports, the zoo is home to over 200 exotic species such as fish, corals, crocodiles, turtles, lizards, snakes, golden lion tamarind, and parrots.

King Cobras can grow to be up to 5.5 metres long and are found primarily in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

