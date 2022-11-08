Woman hits and throws stuff at Emirates staffer after missing flight in Mexico, It gets viral

A woman was caught on video attacking an airline check-in staff member in Mexico City on Tuesday after she missed her flight.

After the woman tried to check in for her flight late and with an expired passport, Emirates Airlines found out about the attack.

The client was not allowed to go on the trip, and she became rude and violent toward the ground staff.

The viral video shows the woman yelling, throwing a suitcase at other passengers, and damaging a check-in desk while staff calls for security. Before throwing things on the floor, the woman also climbed over the counter.

The client was not allowed to go on the trip, and she became rude and violent toward the ground staff. Airport security and police had to step in. Dailymail.co.uk said what Emirates said in its statement to the media.

Reports say that the woman also climbed on top of the counters and threw things on the floor before security took her away.