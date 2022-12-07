The way you cross your arms reveals your hidden powers

What does crossing your arms mean?

What Does Arm Crossing Say About You?

#1 What does crossed arms mean?

Crossing your left arm across your right arm suggests you follow your instincts and gut feeling. Your feelings may trump facts. You may consider rationality when making judgments, but you probably go with your gut. Your developed right brain makes you creative, insightful, sentimental, and emotional. You live through thoughts, feelings, and sensations. Every moment can be unique. You may be open to new experiences since you see life as always changing. Preconceptions aren’t always true. Activities that make you feel alive and promote mindfulness may be enjoyable. Arts, love, sports, spirituality, psychology, etc.

You may seek something intense, pleasurable, and motivating. Enjoy love, power, mysticism, etc. You may like free will and living in the moment. You may prefer freedom over procedures or law. You may struggle to fit into preconceived assumptions or social conventions. You may want to release your freedom and creativity. Avoid heavy preparation to live more truthfully. You can prepare for the unexpected.

#2 What does crossed arms mean?

Crossing your right arm across your left arm indicates you may be logical and rational. You may value facts over emotions. You may be more structured and act without letting emotions distract you. Your left brain may be more developed, so you ask ‘why’ and ‘how’ inquiries. Your experiences may have reasonable interpretations, logical frameworks, and meanings. You may view things predictably. You may have a lot of mental energy to discuss, reason, and present data. You may base decisions on facts, not feelings.

You may be skilled at noticing and dismissing useless information, like criticism. You may be skilled at overcoming bad emotions or situations. You may not be easily triggered by outside factors. You may be adept at repressing emotional responses, giving you an advantage over others who may be lost in the moment. You may be skilled in logical reasoning, math, physics, etc. High IQ? You may plan professionally and personally.

