IQ Puzzle: Test your Intelligence by answering all 9 questions in 5 mins

  • IQ Puzzle: Put your knowledge to the test by answering all 9 questions about the camping scene.
  • The goal is to answer all 9 questions about the camping photo.
  • A flag that shows the wind direction is on top of the tent.

IQ Puzzle: This mind puzzle is a fun method to test your intelligence by making decisions while solving the brain teaser. In these types of IQ Puzzles, you must carefully study the problem and come to an answer utilizing your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain problems give a fascinating aspect to a simple riddle, making it more intriguing. You must think imaginatively to arrive at a solution because the answer will not be right in front of you. So, we’ve created an intriguing puzzle in which you must find the solutions to the questions associated with the Camping Picture.

IQ Puzzle: Put your knowledge to the test by answering all 9 questions about the camping scene.

This Brain Teaser test was designed to assess your intellect level. The goal is to answer all 9 questions about the camping photo. The precision with which you answer will reveal your Intelligence Level. The more questions you properly answer, the higher your IQ level will be considered:

If you can correctly answer all nine questions, you have a high IQ.

If you can correctly answer more than six questions, you have an above-average IQ.

If you can correctly answer more than four questions, you have an average IQ.

If you can correctly answer less than three questions, you have a lower-than-average IQ.

Examine the image above carefully and respond to the following questions:

How many tourists are staying at this camp?
When did they arrive: today or a few days ago?
How did they get here?

How far away is the closest village?
Where does the wind blow: from the north or the south?
What time of day is it?
Where did Alex go?
Who was on duty yesterday? (Give their name)
What day is it today?

How many questions did you get right?

Let’s take a good look at the image and try to correctly identify the answers to all of the questions:

 

S.NoQuestionsAnswers
1How many tourists are staying at this camp? There are 4 people.
2When did they arrive: today or a few days ago?They arrived a few days ago, enough so that a spider web can appear on the tent.
3How did they get here?Judging by the paddles, they got there with boats.
4How far away is the closest village?A hen is walking around the camp, so the closest village is not far away.
5Where does the wind blow: from the north or the south?A flag that shows the wind direction is on top of the tent. The leaves of the trees are larger on the south side, so the wind must be blowing from the South
6What time of day it is?The shadow is pointing towards the West, so it must be morning.
7Where did Alex go?Alex went to catch butterflies. His net is behind the tent.
8Who was on cooking duty yesterday?Since Peter is on duty today – cooking food for the group, it was Colin on duty yesterday.

Colin is rummaging through his backpack (marked with a “C.”); Alex is catching butterflies; James is taking photos as his tripod can be seen sticking out of his bag. This leaves Peter — then, according to the list, that means Colin was on duty.

9What day is it today?Today is the 8th of the month. Watermelons are usually found widely in summer, especially in July or August.

Also Read

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the thief in garden party picture in 9 secs!
Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the thief in garden party picture in 9 secs!

Brain teasers are fun ways to test your IQ. You have to...

