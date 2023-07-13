AI Artist Creates Cross-Cultural Fusion: Indian Superstars in Pakistani Settings

Superstars featured include Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Babar Azam, Atif Aslam, and Mahira Khan.

Another set of images portrays international celebrities in traditional Pakistani attire and locations.

The artwork attracts attention online for its cross-cultural fusion.

It is not an exaggeration to claim that Artificial Intelligence (AI) art has swept the internet. It may have given an artist’s idea wings, and now we see some incredibly imaginative images rising on the internet every other day that were created utilising tools like Photoshop, Midjourney, and Procreate. AI artists from all over the world have created some stunning work by utilising these programmes and supplying the appropriate cues. An AI artist has created images of Indian superstars standing in Pakistani settings.

Saboor Akram, an AI artist based in Pakistan, presented the AI-generated photographs. Among those pictured are Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, and Deepika Padukone. The photographs also include cricketer Babar Azam, Atif Aslam, and Mahira Khan. All of the artists are posed in Pakistani backgrounds.

In another post, the AI artist made images of Kim Kardashian, Timothee Chalamet, Henry Cavil, and Zendaya dressed in traditional Pakistani attire and posing in traditional Pakistani locations.

