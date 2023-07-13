Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
AI Artist Creates Cross-Cultural Fusion: Indian Superstars in Pakistani Settings

AI Artist Creates Cross-Cultural Fusion: Indian Superstars in Pakistani Settings

Articles
Advertisement
AI Artist Creates Cross-Cultural Fusion: Indian Superstars in Pakistani Settings

AI Artist Creates Cross-Cultural Fusion: Indian Superstars in Pakistani Settings

Advertisement
  • Superstars featured include Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Babar Azam, Atif Aslam, and Mahira Khan.
  • Another set of images portrays international celebrities in traditional Pakistani attire and locations.
  • The artwork attracts attention online for its cross-cultural fusion.
Advertisement

It is not an exaggeration to claim that Artificial Intelligence (AI) art has swept the internet. It may have given an artist’s idea wings, and now we see some incredibly imaginative images rising on the internet every other day that were created utilising tools like Photoshop, Midjourney, and Procreate. AI artists from all over the world have created some stunning work by utilising these programmes and supplying the appropriate cues. An AI artist has created images of Indian superstars standing in Pakistani settings.

Saboor Akram, an AI artist based in Pakistan, presented the AI-generated photographs. Among those pictured are Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, and Deepika Padukone. The photographs also include cricketer Babar Azam, Atif Aslam, and Mahira Khan. All of the artists are posed in Pakistani backgrounds.

In another post, the AI artist made images of Kim Kardashian, Timothee Chalamet, Henry Cavil, and Zendaya dressed in traditional Pakistani attire and posing in traditional Pakistani locations.

Also Read

Police Respond to ‘Screaming Woman’ Call, Discover It’s a Parrot
Police Respond to ‘Screaming Woman’ Call, Discover It’s a Parrot

Essex Police deploy three vehicles to the homeowner's residence. The police officers...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story