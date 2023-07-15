Costlier Than a BMW or Audi, This Bull Was Worth Saving

NDRF Rescues Priceless Bull Amidst Delhi Floods

Rising Yamuna Water Levels Force Army Deployment in Delhi

6,000 Animals Rescued as Yamuna River Floods Noida

Delhi is currently facing severe waterlogging and flood-like situations in various areas due to heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage.

Rescue teams are working tirelessly to save stranded people and animals affected by the overflowing Yamuna River.

Amidst the chaos, there is a bull that has garnered significant attention after being rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.

This bull, which belongs to the esteemed ‘Pritam’ bloodline, holds an astonishing value of Rs 1 crore.

The 8th Battalion of the NDRF in Ghaziabad, known for its active involvement in animal rescue operations and regular sharing of photos and videos, posted a tweet highlighting their successful rescue of this valuable bull.