Costlier Than a BMW or Audi, This Bull Was Worth Saving

Delhi is currently facing severe waterlogging and flood-like situations in various areas due to heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage.
Rescue teams are working tirelessly to save stranded people and animals affected by the overflowing Yamuna River.
Amidst the chaos, there is a bull that has garnered significant attention after being rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team.
This bull, which belongs to the esteemed ‘Pritam’ bloodline, holds an astonishing value of Rs 1 crore.
The 8th Battalion of the NDRF in Ghaziabad, known for its active involvement in animal rescue operations and regular sharing of photos and videos, posted a tweet highlighting their successful rescue of this valuable bull.
They stated, “Team @8NdrfGhaziabad has rescued 3 cattle, including India’s No.1 Bull ‘PRITAM’ valued at 1 Cr., from Noida. NDRF teams are working diligently to save lives in flood-affected areas.”
#आपदासेवासदैवसर्वत्र
Team @8NdrfGhaziabad has rescued 3 cattles including India’s No.1 Bull “PRITAM” costing 1 Cr. from Noida. NDRF teams are working hard to save lives in flood affected areas.#animalrescue @ndmaindia @NDRFHQ @noida_authority @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs pic.twitter.com/MdMRikYFVz
— 8th BN NDRF (@8NdrfGhaziabad) July 15, 2023
The rescue team shared a video where NDRF personnel can be seen supporting two buffaloes, who have ring buoys tied around their bodies, on either side of a moving boat.
#आपदासेवासदैवसर्वत्र#animalrescue @8NdrfGhaziabad
एनडीआरएफ की तात्कालिक तकनीकों के प्रयोग से लाइफ बॉय बनी बेजुबानों की मददगार..@ANI @ndmaindia @NDRFHQ @PIBHomeAffairs @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/msSkqDEKr0
— 8th BN NDRF (@8NdrfGhaziabad) July 15, 2023
As per the PTI news agency, the Yamuna River’s water has inundated nearly 550 hectares of land along its banks in Noida, leading to the displacement of over 5,000 individuals and affecting eight villages.
Officials have reported the successful relocation of approximately 6,000 animals, such as cattle, dogs, rabbits, ducks, roosters, and guinea pigs, from the submerged areas since Thursday.
Although there has been a slight decrease in the water level of the Yamuna, currently at 207.68 meters, it remains two meters above the danger mark, breaking a record that stood for 45 years.
In the neighboring city of Delhi, the Army was deployed yesterday as rising water levels submerged several crucial areas, including ITO and Rajghat.
