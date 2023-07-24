Dazzling Dance Duo: Viral Instagram Reel to ‘Ban Than Chali’

The song has remained popular in people’s hearts for over two decades.

A couple’s dance video to the song goes viral on Instagram.

Many viewers have left positive comments in response to the share.

Ban Than Chali, a song from the film Kurukshetra, was released in the year 2000. The song, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, with composition by Sukhwinder Singh and lyrics by Madan Pal, has remained in people’s hearts even after two decades. While some people listen to this song, others dance to its beats. Some people even share their versions of the song. A video of a couple dancing to the song has since gone popular on Instagram. People have been dancing along with it.

“When you attend your best friend @danceastic_om’s first workshop.” “I’ve always wanted to learn this choreography, Omi, thank you for teaching and conducting such an amazing workshop,” Bharatnatyam dancer Sanika Shinde wrote on Instagram. She also uploaded a video of herself matching moves with another dancer, Om Tarphe. In the popular video, the couple shows off their dance talents as they effortlessly groove to the beat of Ban Than Chali. Their flawless performance and expressions have struck a connection with onlookers, who are thumping their feet in time.

On July 12, the Instagram Reel was released. It has since gone viral, with over 21 million views and over 1.8 million likes. Many people have left their ideas in the comments area in response to the share.

