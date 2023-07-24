Drake reveals why he is not married yet

Drake is a musician with numerous high-profile relationships.

He has expressed skepticism about marriage and dating rumors.

In an interview, the rapper revealed that he doesn’t want to marry for the sake of marriage.

Drake, the famous musician who has been linked to numerous high-profile women, has revealed why he has not yet married.

In a recent interview, the One Dance singer stated his skepticism about marriage.

He recently ignited dating rumours with Sexyy Red, another rapper. Drake uploaded a photo of himself and Red expressing love in a club.

Drake posted a photo of himself with Sexyy Red, “Just met my rightful wife.”

Drake was interviewed by Bobbi Althoff on the July 20 episode of The Really Good Podcast.

When asked about marriage, the rapper replied, “I don’t know, it seems like a thing of like ancient times or something.”

When asked if he plans to marry, the rapper replied, “I think I will eventually.”

When asked why he hasn’t married yet, Drake, 36, said, “I don’t know, I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for right now, just consistency.” “I believe that my life, my work, is my priority.”

He went on to say that he wants to participate fully as a partner and that he does not want to marry for the sake of marriage.

Drake also stated in the same interview that he does not want to disappoint anyone and that he is not “Amish.”

Bobbi inquired as to what he dislikes about the Amish. “I don’t,” the rapper replied. It’s just that I needed something to counteract the fact that you’re basically calling me a th-t.”

Drake hasn’t been public about his dating status, but he has been romantically linked to singer Lilah Pi. Her image appeared on the cover of his single, Search & Rescue.

Meanwhile, Drake has a kid with French artist Sophie Brussaux, Adonis Graham (5). He previously dated Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Julia Fox, and Kylie Jenner.

Drake had a long-term relationship with Ericka Lee, whose voice was included on the rapper’s smash song Marvins Room.

