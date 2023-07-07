Former Mayor Safely Rescued After Shortcut Mishap

Chris Cummins, 75, found himself in a predicament when he crawled under a pipe in an attempt to avoid climbing a hill to catch a train at Barkingside Tube station in Redbridge, east London. Unfortunately, he became trapped and couldn’t free himself. Without food or water and having lost his phone, Cummins spent several days stuck until he was eventually rescued.

Local football club Redbridge FC came to Cummins’ aid after hearing his cries for help. Richard Eaton, the club’s manager, and his colleagues discovered the former mayor and immediately called emergency services.

They provided him with water through a straw until help arrived. Following his rescue, Cummins spent months in the hospital recovering and had some toes amputated due to a pre-existing condition. Eaton described finding Cummins face-down in the dirt, unable to project his voice for assistance.

The fire department eventually freed him from one side of the pipe and provided on-site treatment before rushing him to the hospital.

Eaton expressed the joy they felt upon finding Cummins and the relief of helping him. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community support and quick action during emergencies.

