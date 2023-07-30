Advertisement
Revolutionary Finnish 18-Wheel All-Terrain Vehicle Unveiled

18Wheels Inc., a Finnish company, has introduced a remarkable electric 18-wheel all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that stands out for its unconventional design. Inspired by millipedes, the ATV features 18 small wheels, each equipped with its own suspension system, ensuring a smooth ride over rough terrain without causing significant damage to the soil.

The project’s primary aim was to create an environmentally-friendly ATV that leaves minimal tire marks on the soil. The unique suspension system enables the vehicle to easily overcome obstacles, including rocks up to 35 centimetres (14 inches) high, fallen trees, curbs, and even stairs. In a viral video, the prototype demonstrated its ability to glide effortlessly over various surfaces.

The company plans to unveil a commercially-viable version of the ATV in October this year, promising not only gentle treatment of the soil but also exceptional driver comfort. The reduced wheel size ensures less impact when hitting obstacles, making the ride ten times smoother than conventional heavier vehicles. 18Wheels Inc. seeks to revolutionize the ATV industry with its innovative and eco-conscious design.

