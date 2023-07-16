Advertisement
Sabrina Ionescu Shatters Three-Point Records with Unforgettable Performance

  • Sabrina Ionescu makes history at 2023 All-Star Weekend.
  • She sets new record by making 25 of 27 three-point attempts.
  • Ionescu scores 37 points, surpassing Curry and Haliburton.
Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty made history on Friday during the 2023 All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas. The athlete was practically perfect in her final run, making 25 of 27 three-point attempts. That is an NBA or WNBA all-time high.

Ionescu finished with 37 points, followed by Sami Whitcomb (24) of the Seattle Storm and Arike Ogunbowale (11) of the Dallas Wings.

She broke Steph Curry’s 2021 and Tyrese Haliburton’s 2023 NBA record of 31.

A video of her daring performance went viral. She is the only player who has scored 37 points in a single round.

Sabrina has received widespread praise for her outstanding performance. Sabrina’s performance was described as  “impressive”. “You won’t see anything more impressive today. My word,” He titled the video,

