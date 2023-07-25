Seek and Find Puzzle: Spot the second woman in 4 seconds

Seek and find puzzle: Find a magnifying glass in 5 seconds
Seek & Find puzzles test readers' visual skills by requiring them to...
A search and find puzzle is one in which the goal is to find concealed objects or words inside a bigger picture or grid.
To properly locate the concealed elements in these puzzles, keen observation and attention to detail are frequently required.
They can be a fun and challenging method to put your visual perception skills to the test while also keeping your mind alert.
Daily practise of such difficulties helps you think outside the box and come up with inventive solutions to problems.
It is also one of the most effective techniques to increase your critical thinking abilities.
You’ll like this basic seek and find task.
An elderly woman can be seen in the image above.
The readers are challenged to discover a second woman in the image within 4 seconds.
Can you pull it off?
Concentrate your attention on the image and try if you can find the woman within the time limit.
Best wishes!
This basic assignment will put your observation abilities to the test.
Have you seen the second lady?
Time is running out, so hurry up.
To see if it helps, zoom in on the image.
And…
The countdown has begun.
Most of you have probably noticed the second woman by now.
If you are unable to locate the second woman within the time restriction, see the answer below.
If you flip the image 180 degrees to the left, you’ll see the second woman.
