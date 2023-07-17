Twitter Controversy: Outrage Over High Price of Maggi at Airport

Defenders mention expenses like rent and revenue sharing with the airport.

Discussion expands to high prices of airport food and flight meals.

Draws attention to inflated prices of food items at airports.

Advertisement

Sejal Sud, a YouTuber and businesswoman, was at the airport when she decided to grab a quick bite. She went to a restaurant and ordered a plate of Maggi. When she saw the bill, she was astounded since they charged her Rs 193 (plus taxes) for a dish of Maggi. She chose to tweet a picture of the bill, questioning its high pricing. The tweet was enough to spark an online controversy.

Sejal’s post received a lot of attention online. #Maggi even made the list of Twitter trends.

“I just bought Maggi for â‚¹ 193 at the airport. And I don’t know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price,” Sejal commented, attaching a photo of the bill.

While a 70 gm packet of Maggi Instant noodles costs Rs 14, a bowl at a typical restaurant costs between Rs 30-Rs 100. However, the internet was enraged and attacked the airport eatery for charging nearly five times the original price.

The post elicited a wide range of reactions. A user commented on how not only airport food but also flight meals is expensive. “It’s selling for Rs 250 on Indigo flights as well â€ae AAI needs to put a cap on the prices for consumers to survive their pockets and hunger.”

“Ma’am, Maggi costs â150, but selling it in the airport costs a lot of money because the cafe that sells Maggi has to pay a large deposit, a large rent, and a portion of the revenue to the airport.” Furthermore, they compensate the employees who create Maggi and benefit from their investment. The same thing happens in five-star hotels. So, the next time you go to the airport, bring a tiffin box from home if the firm doesn’t pay for your TA/DA,” another user suggested as a possible explanation for the exorbitant charge.

Advertisement

Also Read Google Doodle honors Eunice Newton Foote’s 204th birthday Eunice Newton Foote: American scientist and women's rights campaigner. Born on July...