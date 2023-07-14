Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
UK Faces Deadly Gympie-Gympie Plant & Rare Variegated Plant Auction

UK Faces Deadly Gympie-Gympie Plant & Rare Variegated Plant Auction

Articles
Advertisement
UK Faces Deadly Gympie-Gympie Plant & Rare Variegated Plant Auction

UK Faces Deadly Gympie-Gympie Plant & Rare Variegated Plant Auction

Advertisement
  • UK local grows deadly Gympie-Gympie plant at home.
  • Poisonous plant relocated to protected area.
  • Rare variegated plant auction: Yellow-variegated plant sells for £4,000.
Advertisement

The Gympie-Gympie, the world’s most deadly plant capable of inducing suicide thoughts, has arrived in the United Kingdom (UK).

The sting of the Gympie-Gympie plant is so intense that it can make individuals want to injure themselves. The pain is so acute that people feel like they’re being electrocuted and burned all at once.

Gympie-Gympie is housed in a particular garden. Under typical conditions, the plant would be grown in a greenhouse, however one bold local in the UK decided to grow it in their own home.

After retrieving the poisonous Gympie-Gympie plant from his home, he placed it in a protected location known as Alnwick Garden’s Poison Garden.

Gympie Gympie is naturally found in the rainforests of Australia and Indonesia. It was recorded in 1866 that it stung a road surveyor’s horse.

A little house plant with only four leaves sells for a stunning £4,000 in 2020. The plant is a variegated philodendron minima or rhaphidophora tetrasperma. The plant is unique in that its leaves are half green and half yellow.

Advertisement

The plant’s one-of-a-kindness triggered bidding on New Zealand’s trading website Trade Me. The winning bid was $8,150 (Rs 4.02 lakh) in New Zealand.

Prior to this auction, the highest sum paid for a plant on the internet was NZ $1,650.

The plant was classified as “extremely rare” in the listing, which had over 8,000 views. It “had four leaves with stunning yellow variegation on every leaf.”

The emergence of distinct coloured zones in the leaves is known as variegation. Variegated plants are not only uncommon, but they also grow at a slower rate than non-variegated varieties. They are uncommon in nature since variegation is detrimental to the plant.

Also Read

Watch: Man axes wife over curry dispute: chicken vs. aubergine
Watch: Man axes wife over curry dispute: chicken vs. aubergine

:A woman stabbed to death in front of her mother by a...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story