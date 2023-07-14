UK Faces Deadly Gympie-Gympie Plant & Rare Variegated Plant Auction

UK local grows deadly Gympie-Gympie plant at home.

Poisonous plant relocated to protected area.

Rare variegated plant auction: Yellow-variegated plant sells for £4,000.

The Gympie-Gympie, the world’s most deadly plant capable of inducing suicide thoughts, has arrived in the United Kingdom (UK).

The sting of the Gympie-Gympie plant is so intense that it can make individuals want to injure themselves. The pain is so acute that people feel like they’re being electrocuted and burned all at once.

Gympie-Gympie is housed in a particular garden. Under typical conditions, the plant would be grown in a greenhouse, however one bold local in the UK decided to grow it in their own home.

After retrieving the poisonous Gympie-Gympie plant from his home, he placed it in a protected location known as Alnwick Garden’s Poison Garden.

Gympie Gympie is naturally found in the rainforests of Australia and Indonesia. It was recorded in 1866 that it stung a road surveyor’s horse.

A little house plant with only four leaves sells for a stunning £4,000 in 2020. The plant is a variegated philodendron minima or rhaphidophora tetrasperma. The plant is unique in that its leaves are half green and half yellow.

The plant’s one-of-a-kindness triggered bidding on New Zealand’s trading website Trade Me. The winning bid was $8,150 (Rs 4.02 lakh) in New Zealand.

Prior to this auction, the highest sum paid for a plant on the internet was NZ $1,650.

The plant was classified as “extremely rare” in the listing, which had over 8,000 views. It “had four leaves with stunning yellow variegation on every leaf.”

The emergence of distinct coloured zones in the leaves is known as variegation. Variegated plants are not only uncommon, but they also grow at a slower rate than non-variegated varieties. They are uncommon in nature since variegation is detrimental to the plant.

