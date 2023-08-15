Advertisement
Adorable Dog Proudly Shows Off Mess in Heartwarming Video

  1. Dog’s joyful expression while revealing the chaos wins hearts.
  2. Cluttered room filled with foam bits; dog revealed as the culprit.
  3. Video gains popularity with 3,100 upvotes and numerous comments.
When dogs are left alone at home, they like making a mess, but their expressions afterward often prevent their owners from becoming angry. Something similar is recorded in this incredibly cute video that was shared on Reddit. The video shows a dog gleefully showing its human the mess it made.

The movie begins with a highly cluttered room with bits and pieces of foam all over the place. The cause of the mess becomes evident as the movie goes – a lovely dog. People have been amused by the dog’s cheerful disposition while introducing its human to the mayhem it has caused.

The video was uploaded two days ago. The video has received about 3,100 upvotes since it was shared, and the number is growing. Furthermore, the share has received a number of comments.

Oh hey, you’re home!
by u/KenzoAtreides in AnimalsBeingJerks

“I’ve never seen a dog be so unapologetic about the mess it made.” “Lol,” wrote one Reddit user. “Very proud doggo, in fact,” another added. “This is hilarious, especially because I’m not in that situation,” a third person said. “So proud of himself,” a fourth wrote.

Texan Woman Attacked by Hawk and Snake While Mowing Lawn
Texan Woman Attacked by Hawk and Snake While Mowing Lawn

Snake fell from the sky and wrapped around her arm. Hawk repeatedly...

Next Story