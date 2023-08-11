AI MrBeast: Unveiling a Digital Doppelganger

Wellens reveals AI breakthrough on Twitter, shares interview clip.

Purpose: Spark dialogue, not profit from MrBeast’s likeness.

Fans can interact with AI MrBeast on Telegram.

On social media, an AI clone of popular YouTube personality MrBeast has made quite a stir. Jesse Wellens’ AI model for his show ‘Not A Normal show’ contains a distinct persona resembling MrBeast. Wellens revealed the astounding result on Twitter, along with a video clip of an interview with the AI MrBeast.

“We created the AI version of Mr. Beast! You can even speak to him if you like? Check out our new podcast as we interviewed him,” Wellens shouted. He further stated that the purpose of this invention was to start a conversation, not to profit from MrBeast’s resemblance.

During the conversation, the AI MrBeast provided the podcast presenters with helpful advice on how to improve their channel. The AI provided ideas such as “dig a big hole, drop a train in it” or “giving away free cars to their subscribers.” The podcast video description offered listeners an exclusive and mind-bending conversation with Mr. Beast’s AI doppelganger, encouraging them to expect the unexpected and brace themselves for some AI-driven fun.

Fans can now speak with the AI MrBeast on Telegram, according to Wellens. However, when the actual MrBeast came found this strange creature, he was taken aback. In reaction to Wellens’ tweet, he simply yelled, “What in God’s name is this?” in shock.

