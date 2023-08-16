Arrange 6 Glasses Full and Empty Alternately by Moving Just 1 Glass

Arrange 6 glasses with alternating filled and empty sequence: full, empty, full, empty, full, empty.

Only 2.5% of population has IQ over 130; solving puzzles can help improve scores.

New problem challenges logical reasoning, quick wit, and IQ.

Six glasses are lined up in a row. The first three cups are filled with orange juice, while the following three are empty.

Can you arrange these six glasses so that the filled and empty glasses are arranged in alternate sequence which will be full glass, empty glass, full glass, empty glass, full glass, and empty glass.

Did you know that just 2.5% of the population has an IQ more than 130? So, if you want to improve your IQ test scores, you need solve at least 2 to 3 puzzles per day.

We’ve got another mind-bending problem to help you improve your brain capacity and intelligence.

This water glasses problem is well-known for putting your logical reasoning, quick wit, and IQ to the test.

Can you solve this logical conundrum and beat the 99% that failed to locate the solution?

Move Only 1 Glass To Arrange 6 Glasses Full And Empty Alternatively

Six glasses are lined up in a row. The first three cups are filled with orange juice, while the following three are empty.

Can you arrange these six glasses so that the filled and empty glasses are arranged in alternate sequence which will be full glass, empty glass, full glass, empty glass, full glass, and empty glass?

That is only half of the task. The most challenging aspect of this task is that you can only move one glass to alternately arrange the filled and empty glasses.

Your time has come!

When time runs out, you can always check the solution at the end of this essay.

Don’t be concerned! The solution is provided below.

Six Glasses Full Empty Puzzle Answer

Bravo! If you were successful in determining the answer. However, if you’re still wondering how you can move simply one and arrange all the glasses in a different order, keep reading.

Answer: The orange juice from glass 2 is poured into glass 5.



