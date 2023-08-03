Bride and Groom’s Energetic Bole Chudiyan Dance Goes Viral

Energetic and synchronized performance at their wedding.

Bride in green lehenga, groom in black sherwani.

Comments praise their dance skills and call them “couple goals.”

People are getting into the dancing after seeing a video of a bride and groom dancing to Bole Chudiyan on Instagram. The song is from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G), released in 2001. It depicts Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan kicking off the festivities. Following them were Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who were joined by Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan.

“This bride and groom duo is giving us major couple goal,” says the caption of the video posted on the ‘Weddingz.in’ Instagram page.

The bride is dressed in a green embroidered lehenga, while the groom is dressed in a black sherwani and dancing to Bole Chudiyan. As their performance concludes, the audience can be heard cheering and applauding for the duo.

The video has received over 1.7 lakh views and close to 10,000 likes since it was published on Instagram five days ago. Many people have left their ideas in the comments area in response to the share.

