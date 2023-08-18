Father-Daughter Pilots Soar Together: A Skybound Bond

Both Jet2.com employees, fulfilling dream on London Stansted to Tenerife journey.

Becky completes Jet2.com pilot apprentice program, flies 170+ European flights.

Co-piloting experience described as “momentous” turning point for both.

Brian and Becky Morgan, a father-daughter team from Colchester, England, recently piloted a commercial flight together for the first time in an incredible demonstration of family togetherness and professional performance. The Morgans, who work for the British low-cost leisure airline Jet2.com, realised a long-held desire on a journey from London Stansted to Tenerife.

Brian Morgan, a seasoned Jet2.com pilot since 2016, recently advanced to the rank of captain after successfully completing his command upgrade. His professional trajectory has been not only outstanding but also motivating, particularly for his daughter, Becky. Becky stated that it was her “dream” to follow in her father’s footsteps because of her father’s enthusiasm for aviation.

Becky Morgan made her ambition a reality by completing the airline’s demanding pilot apprentice programme. After graduation, she began her promising aviation career as a second officer with Jet2.com. She has since taken over 170 flights to various destinations throughout Europe.

“It would be fantastic to recreate this memory and once again take to the sky together as not only father and daughter, but colleagues,” Brian Morgan told the media.

Captain Morgan characterised the historic trip, in which the father-daughter duo co-piloted for the first time, as a “momentous” day. The Morgans’ journey was not only amazing, but it also marked a critical turning point in their personal and professional lives.

