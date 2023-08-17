Advertisement
Brain Teaser Leaves People Scratching Their Heads

Articles
Brain Teaser Leaves People Scratching Their Heads

  • Math puzzle goes viral on social media: Can you solve it?
  • Math quiz challenges users to find the value of 3
  • Many people think the answer is 6, but there’s another possibility
Do you consider yourself skilled in mathematics? If so, give this popular math-related brain teaser a shot.

This puzzle has gained viral attention on social media and was posted on Instagram by the account Mathequpaiz.

The Instagram page Mathquiz frequently presents various types of mind-bending challenges that captivate a wide audience.

In the latest challenge the page shared, the question reads, “Can you solve this? If 7=42, 6=30, 5=20, then what will be the value of the number 3?” They also gave four options to choose the answer from. The four options are 6,8,2, and 4.

Take a look at this math brain teaser here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles (@mathequiz)

This particular post was uploaded a few hours ago, and since its sharing, it has garnered numerous likes and comments. Many individuals have participated by submitting their answers in the post’s comment section. Interestingly, a significant number of people collectively and confidently identified the number six as the accurate solution.

I would be pleased to provide you with my analysis and solution to the puzzle if you’d like.

Earlier, a maths brain teaser had gone viral on social media. It was originally shared on Instagram by page @mathcince. The question stated, “Brain test: 3+5-2×3=?” Do you think you can solve this question?

