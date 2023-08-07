Internet Finds Inspiration as 68-Year-Old Woman Begins Gym Journey

An internet sensation has emerged as a 68-year-old woman’s viral gym workout video captures hearts online. Her son, Ajay Sangwan, posted the inspiring video on her Instagram account, @weightliftermummy, showcasing her enthusiastic start to the fitness journey.

With the caption, “Mom decided to make changes in her,” the video garnered immense attention, leading to a significant increase in her followers, now exceeding 6,000.

The viral video showcases the woman engaging in weightlifting, squats, and planks, all with her son’s guidance, exuding energy and determination. Internet users are left inspired by her remarkable dedication and enthusiasm.

Also Read Heartwarming Drunk Text Goes Viral – Boss and Employee Bond Alcoholic employee sends a drunk text to the boss late at night....