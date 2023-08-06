Heartwarming Drunk Text Goes Viral – Boss and Employee Bond

Alcoholic employee sends a drunk text to the boss late at night.

Boss, Sidhant, shares the text on a microblogging site, and it goes viral.

Some users humorously suggest including the text in Sidhant’s CV.

An employee texted his employer late at night with a dunk. But hold on, if you believe their chat went awry, you’re completely mistaken. Their text-message discussion is going viral for all the right reasons. Sidhant, the boss, posted a screenshot of the surprise text conversation on the microblogging site X.

The alcoholic employee conveyed his gratitude to his boss in the text, thanking him for his trust and pushing him harder. The employee also mentioned how difficult it is to find an excellent manager like him. Sidhant was moved by the message and shared it with his followers.

“Boss I am drunk, but let me tell you this. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you pushing me harder always. A good manager is more difficult to get than a good company. So I am that lucky. So appreciate yourself eh. bye 😛 (sic),” wrote the employee.

“Drunk text from ex is okay but have you ever received drunk texts like these?” Sidhant put pen to paper.

Internet people rapidly responded positively to the post. Many people commended Sidhant for his positive effect and expressed a desire to work for someone like him. Some users joked that Sidhant should include the text in his CV.

