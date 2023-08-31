Renowned Online Educator Khan Sir Sets New Record with 7,000 Students Tie Him Rakhi

The event occurred at his coaching center with over 10,000 students participating.

Despite the crowd, Khan Sir personally ensured each girl tied a rakhi.

Students hailed Khan Sir as an exceptional teacher and brother figure.

Advertisement

To mark the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, Khan Sir, a renowned online tutor based in Patna, received a remarkable gesture from nearly 7,000 students who tied rakhis on his wrist.

This exceptional event took place at his coaching center and drew participation from more than 10,000 students across different batches. During this memorable occasion, approximately 7,000 girls took part in tying rakhis to Khan Sir’s wrist. He asserts that this extraordinary gathering and display of affection constitute a world record, as such a grand-scale event had never been witnessed before.

Although a large number of students were present at the event, the immense crowd made it challenging for everyone to tie a rakhi. Khan Sir took it upon himself to ensure that he personally met every girl and had the rakhi tied on his wrist by them. This heartwarming event continued for approximately two and a half hours.

Khan Sir explained that these girls come from various places, often leaving their families behind to study at his coaching center. To ensure they feel at home and don’t miss their families too much, he willingly assumed the role of a brother to them. His primary goal is to support his ‘sisters’ in achieving success and securing good job opportunities through education. By the end of the event, Khan Sir’s wrist was adorned with more than 5,000 rakhis, and he anticipated that this number would climb to 7,000 by the day’s end. His wrist became so laden with rakhis that he had difficulty raising his hand.

The students in attendance at the event hailed Khan Sir as the finest teacher, mentor, and brother in the world. They expressed that there was no better brother than him. Some students even expressed their desire to continue tying rakhis on Khan Sir’s wrist throughout their lives.

Also Read Truck Overturns, Spills Baking Flour In a peculiar roadside incident, firefighters from the Logan City Fire Department...

Advertisement