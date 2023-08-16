Teen Suspect Arrested in Fatal Seattle Shooting Case

Suspect fled but was caught at a street fair.

She claimed self-defense after alleged harassment by Geda.

Family spokesperson laments the “violent murder.”

A foreign news agency, citing authorities, has reported that 18-year-old Neiana Allen-Bailey is suspected of fatally shooting Amare Geda in downtown Seattle, Washington. The encounter between the two led to the tragic incident. After the shooting, the accused fled the scene in a vehicle, which she later used to visit her farmhouse and attend a hair appointment.

Neiana Allen-Bailey came to the attention of law enforcement, prompting them to initiate surveillance. Subsequently, she was apprehended after her vehicle was discovered parked at a street fair.

As the investigation unfolded, she informed the police that a man appeared to be sleeping in her car. According to court records, Allen-Bailey claimed that she had asked Amare Geda to drive her to a hospital, despite not being injured herself.

She alleged that the deceased had physically harassed her by placing his hands on her shoulders and arms. Despite her reportedly showing him a gun, the 18-year-old asserted that the assault continued, prompting her to use the weapon and shoot the online taxi driver.

The spokesperson for the deceased’s family expressed the profound trauma they are grappling with due to the loss. He conveyed their anguish, stating, “We are not only coping with the profound sorrow of losing Amare, but we are also grappling with the lasting effects of his violent and brutal murder. The pain, anger, powerlessness, and trauma we are experiencing today will remain with us.”

Amare Geda, the victim of the shooting, had been a dedicated provider for his family for the past 14 years, working two jobs to support them. He was employed at the airport during the day and drove an online taxi during the night.

