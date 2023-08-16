Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elderly Artist Dazzles with Viral Dance to ‘What Jhumka’ Song

Elderly Artist Dazzles with Viral Dance to ‘What Jhumka’ Song

Articles
Advertisement
Elderly Artist Dazzles with Viral Dance to ‘What Jhumka’ Song

Elderly Artist Dazzles with Viral Dance to ‘What Jhumka’ Song

Advertisement
  • Sharma wears traditional lehenga and choli, hair neatly tied in a bun.
  • Video posted on July 28, garners over 1.5 lakh views and growing.
  • Viewers express admiration and support in comments section.
Advertisement

On Instagram, a video of an elderly woman dancing to the peppy song What Jhumka has gone viral. The song is from the family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and stars Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt. It has made its way into people’s hearts since its release.

“Happy weekend!” commented 65-year-old artist Ravi Bala Sharma on Instagram while posting a dancing video. Sharma dances effortlessly to the powerful beats of the popular song What Jhumka while wearing a lovely lehenga and choli with her hair neatly tied in a bun in the video. This video is likely to put you in a groovy mood and make you want to shake a leg with her.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

Advertisement

The footage was posted on Instagram on July 28. Since then, it has had over 1.5 lakh views, and the number is continuously growing. Many people even took to the video’s comments section to voice their concerns.

Also Read

iPhone users, have you tried this height guessing trick?
iPhone users, have you tried this height guessing trick?

Twitter user S asks for height guesses, Sagar Budhwani uses iPhone to...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story