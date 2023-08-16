Elderly Artist Dazzles with Viral Dance to ‘What Jhumka’ Song

Sharma wears traditional lehenga and choli, hair neatly tied in a bun.

Video posted on July 28, garners over 1.5 lakh views and growing.

Viewers express admiration and support in comments section.

Advertisement

On Instagram, a video of an elderly woman dancing to the peppy song What Jhumka has gone viral. The song is from the family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and stars Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt. It has made its way into people’s hearts since its release.

“Happy weekend!” commented 65-year-old artist Ravi Bala Sharma on Instagram while posting a dancing video. Sharma dances effortlessly to the powerful beats of the popular song What Jhumka while wearing a lovely lehenga and choli with her hair neatly tied in a bun in the video. This video is likely to put you in a groovy mood and make you want to shake a leg with her.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

Advertisement

The footage was posted on Instagram on July 28. Since then, it has had over 1.5 lakh views, and the number is continuously growing. Many people even took to the video’s comments section to voice their concerns.

Also Read iPhone users, have you tried this height guessing trick? Twitter user S asks for height guesses, Sagar Budhwani uses iPhone to...