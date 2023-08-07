Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Hilarious Mama Bear Tries to Bring Baby Down from Tree

Watch: Hilarious Mama Bear Tries to Bring Baby Down from Tree

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Hilarious Mama Bear Tries to Bring Baby Down from Tree

Watch: Hilarious Mama Bear Tries to Bring Baby Down from Tree

Advertisement
  • Mama bear attempts to coax baby bear down from a tree branch while sibling lends a helping paw.
  • Heartwarming display of maternal care and determination delights social media users.
  • Commenters empathize with the bears’ emotions and find humor in the situation.
Advertisement

Amusing animal videos never fail to bring joy, and a recent one capturing a delightful bear family encounter is circulating on the Internet. Shared by user @buitengebieden on Twitter, the video shows a baby bear perched on a tree branch, while its mama and sibling attempt to coax it down.

In the heartwarming clip, the mama bear stands under the tree, vigorously shaking it in an effort to bring the baby bear down. Meanwhile, the sibling bear joins in, trying to assist the mama bear. Towards the end of the video, the mama bear takes matters into her own paws, climbing the tree herself and eventually bringing her baby down by breaking a branch.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

This adorable bear family interaction has garnered over one million views and numerous likes since its posting just a day ago. Social media users have flooded the comments section, sharing their amusement and delight over the charming display of maternal care and determination. Such videos remind us of the endearing and humorous moments that animals often offer, bringing laughter and warmth to our hearts.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Why can I ‘feel’ this video? I know the exact amount of frustration and laughter that bear is going through.” A second commented, “That cub is in big trouble.” A third shared, “Little tiny baby at the bottom helping is so cute!” A fourth added, “I love how the other cub is trying to help mama.”

Also Read

Get Ready To Spot Differences Between Two Identical Images
Get Ready To Spot Differences Between Two Identical Images

Participants must use keen observation skills to identify variances between two similar...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story