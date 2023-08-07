World’s Most Expensive Strawberry Sells Out at $350 Per Piece

Watch: Woman Catching Two Snakes Bare-Handed Sparks Debate
Bijin-Hime, also known as ‘Beautiful Princess,’ has taken the culinary world by storm as one of the most expensive and sought-after strawberry varieties globally. Developed by Japanese farmer Mikio Okuda over 15 years of dedication and trial, these strawberries boast a perfect shape, vibrant color, and an unparalleled flavor.
Measuring about the size of a tennis ball and weighing around 100 grams, Bijin-Hime strawberries defy the conventional notion that larger fruits lack sweetness. They are rated at 13 degrees Brix, exceeding the typical 10-degree Brix strawberry standard, and are described as remarkably sweet with a hint of rose-like taste. The strawberries strike a balance between soft and firm, lacking any acidic or after-taste found in supermarket varieties.
Grown in greenhouses at Okuda Farms, Hashima, Gifu Prefecture, Bijin-Hime’s slow ripening process contributes to its exceptional flavor. However, due to its intricate development, only around 500 market-worthy strawberries are produced each year, making them a rare delicacy.
In Japan’s fruit-centric culture, where quality fruits command high prices, Bijin-Hime strawberries have reached astonishing value. A single particularly large strawberry fetched a staggering $350 at an auction, truly earning its title as the “Beautiful Princess” of strawberries.
