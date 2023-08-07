World’s Most Expensive Strawberry Sells Out at $350 Per Piece

Developed by Japanese farmer Mikio Okuda, they boast perfect shape, vibrant color, and exceptional flavor.

In Japan’s fruit-centric culture, a single large Bijin-Hime strawberry fetched a staggering $350 at an auction.

Bijin-Hime strawberries, known as ‘Beautiful Princess,’ are a coveted and expensive variety in the culinary world.

Developed by Japanese farmer Mikio Okuda over 15 years of dedication and trial, these strawberries boast a perfect shape, vibrant color, and an unparalleled flavor.

Measuring about the size of a tennis ball and weighing around 100 grams, Bijin-Hime strawberries defy the conventional notion that larger fruits lack sweetness. They are rated at 13 degrees Brix, exceeding the typical 10-degree Brix strawberry standard, and are described as remarkably sweet with a hint of rose-like taste. The strawberries strike a balance between soft and firm, lacking any acidic or after-taste found in supermarket varieties.

Grown in greenhouses at Okuda Farms, Hashima, Gifu Prefecture, Bijin-Hime’s slow ripening process contributes to its exceptional flavor. However, due to its intricate development, only around 500 market-worthy strawberries are produced each year, making them a rare delicacy.

In Japan’s fruit-centric culture, where quality fruits command high prices, Bijin-Hime strawberries have reached astonishing value. A single particularly large strawberry fetched a staggering $350 at an auction, truly earning its title as the “Beautiful Princess” of strawberries.

