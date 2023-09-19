Baby Girl Born with 26 Fingers in India

Doctors have identified the condition as Polydactyly, emphasizing that while it is uncommon, it does not pose any harm or adverse effects on the baby’s overall health. Dr. BS Soni from the CHC Kaman confirmed that the girl was born at a community health center in Kaman on a Sunday night, and both the mother, Sarju Devi, and the baby girl are in good health.

Remarkably, the family of the newborn girl holds a belief that she is an incarnation of a goddess they revere. The maternal uncle, Deepak, expressed his conviction that the baby is a divine blessing and embodies the spirit of goddess Dholagarh Devi.

Deepak elaborated on this sentiment, stating, “She has come to our home as a goddess. We all are lucky that ‘Lakshmi’ has taken birth in our family.” This perspective reflects the family’s profound spiritual connection to the newborn, viewing her birth as an auspicious and sacred event.

The baby’s condition, while extraordinary, serves as a testament to the diverse and multifaceted nature of human genetics. Medical professionals emphasize that Polydactyly, though rare, does not impact the baby’s overall well-being, providing reassurance to the family and highlighting the importance of acceptance and understanding of unique medical conditions within society.