Dog emotional reaction after meeting its owner

A touching tale of a lost dog reuniting with its owner after a staggering 12 years has touched the hearts of many people. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shared this heartwarming story on Facebook, and it has left everyone feeling emotional.

According to the organization’s Facebook post, a field officer came to the rescue of a lost dog named Minion. The officer was saddened to see that the elderly dog not only appeared shy but also didn’t wag his tail. However, the officer decided to check the dog’s microchip, and the result took her by surprise.

As it turned out, this dog had gone missing about 12 years ago. The officer then made contact with the dog’s original owners. When they came to meet Minion, the officer advised them that the dog might take a moment to recognize them. However, what followed was truly remarkable.

The organization’s Facebook post recounts, “However, once she opened up the kennel, Minion saw his family and instantly started wagging his tail and was clearly excited to be reunited with his family! They brought Minion inside, and he was nearly running around with his tail wagging, interacting with the other dogs – he was finally back home.” The post includes two images: one taken in 2011, before the dog went missing, and the other capturing the heartwarming reunion.

This post was shared on August 30 and has since garnered over 1,000 reactions. It has also sparked a variety of heartfelt comments from people deeply moved by the story.

“This just proves how important and successful microchips can be as long as phone numbers are current! Yay!” commented one Facebook user. Another added, “I’m not crying, you’re crying! Wonderful story. Times like this really make me wish dogs could talk so they can tell their stories!” Many others expressed the importance of microchipping and keeping the information updated, and some simply shared their love for this incredible story.

