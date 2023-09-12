Watch: Virat Kohli Fan Creates Unique Tongue Art in Viral Video

an uses tongue, not hands, to create Virat Kohli portrait.

Video goes viral with 2.6 million views and counting.

Mixed reactions in comments: some respect, others find it ridiculous.

A Virat Kohli fan went over and above by commissioning a portrait of the cricketer. Furthermore, he did not sketch the portrait with his hands; instead, he utilised his mouth to do it. The video, as expected, went viral on social media, eliciting emotions from viewers.

“A fan made Virat Kohli’s art with his tongue,” the description of the video published on X by user Mufaddal Vohra reads. The video begins with an artist licking black paint from a plate and drawing an image of Virat Kohli with the tip of his tongue. The video concludes with him doing artwork with his tongue.

A fan made Virat Kohli’s art with his tongue. pic.twitter.com/me6xZqappu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 9, 2023

On September 9, the video was shared on Twitter. It has subsequently had over 2.6 million views, and the number is constantly growing. Many people even took to the video’s comments section to voice their concerns. While some admired his work, others thought it was ridiculous.

“Respect to the artist,” one person said.

“Wow!” said another. Awesome.”

“Wow! “Super duper great art,” a third said.

“No words to describe his love for Virat,” wrote a fourth. Truly incredible.”

Previously, another artist became viral after creating a wood image of Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli’s portrait was burned onto a hardwood board at a distance by the artist using a magnifying glass.

