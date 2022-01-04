A shocking video of a girl carrying escaped lion goes viral

A shocking video went viral on social media of a Kuwaiti girl catching a lion that was roaming the streets of Kuwait.

In the video, a girl can be seen walking down the street with the baby lion. She carries him like a baby and bravely controls the lion, who appears to be attempting to run.

According to the reports, a lion escaped in the Sabahiya area south of Kuwait City on Sunday.

The girl is safe, and so is the lioness, as authorities took control of the situation later on.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrctljvT130