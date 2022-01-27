Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 03:04 pm

Bride’s sister dance on Falguni Pathak’s ‘Maine Payal Hai’ goes viral

dance

There are plenty of hilarious and interesting videos of weddings on the internet. On social media, one such dance video, in which the bride’s squad steals the spotlight with an outstanding dance performance at a wedding ceremony, is gaining popularity.

The bride’s sisters are seen dancing to the iconic 90s song “Maine Payal Hai Chhankai” in the video. The song will undoubtedly make you nostalgic and bring back memories of your childhood. Both ladies dance wonderfully to the song, with synchronised steps and appropriate attitudes, clothed in colourful lehengas.

Read more: Bride dance with her mother and sisters to ‘Mahi Ve’ goes viral

This video was uploaded to @theweddingministry’s Instagram account. It was captioned, “Double-tap and tag your soul sister with whom you have a childhood memory of some favourite song.”

You can see the video here:

Over 1800 people have liked the video, which was shared 15 hours ago. Many females express that they want to play the same song at their wedding, and the comment section is flooded with love and heart emojis.

