Bride’s sister dance on Falguni Pathak’s ‘Maine Payal Hai’ goes viral

There are plenty of hilarious and interesting videos of weddings on the internet. On social media, one such dance video, in which the bride’s squad steals the spotlight with an outstanding dance performance at a wedding ceremony, is gaining popularity.

The bride’s sisters are seen dancing to the iconic 90s song “Maine Payal Hai Chhankai” in the video. The song will undoubtedly make you nostalgic and bring back memories of your childhood. Both ladies dance wonderfully to the song, with synchronised steps and appropriate attitudes, clothed in colourful lehengas.

This video was uploaded to @theweddingministry’s Instagram account. It was captioned, “Double-tap and tag your soul sister with whom you have a childhood memory of some favourite song.”

You can see the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 (@theweddingministry)

Over 1800 people have liked the video, which was shared 15 hours ago. Many females express that they want to play the same song at their wedding, and the comment section is flooded with love and heart emojis.