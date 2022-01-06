Hilarious pre-wedding photoshoot: Bride and groom fall in mud goes viral

Pre-wedding photoshoots are popular everywhere because they capture the couple’s most beautiful and memorable moments. But this pair will remember their wedding shoot for a long time due to the fall in a muddy puddle while taking photographs. Therefore, the wedding photograph, which was supposed to be beautiful and romantic, was an enormous fall.

The couple, Murat Zhurayev and Kamilla, from Kazakhstan, were featured in a viral Instagram post by their wedding photographer, Askar Bumaga.

Read more: Wedding Photoshoots For Cricketers Be Like…

They slipped and fell in a puddle full of mud as they posed for the camera in front of a gorgeous mountain backdrop. The photographs portray the couple’s emotions throughout the incident. The photographs were widely praised by internet users, with some even describing them as beautiful.

The viral post was liked by more than 9,200 people. In the photos, Murat is clothed in a white and black suit, while Kamilla is dressed in a lovely white bridal gown. Their clothes are all covered with brown mud.

Watch the link to the viral post here: