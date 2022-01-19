Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 07:57 pm

“Ninja level response” by a little boy to his older brother’s lockout attempt

This small boy realises what’s at risk as his older brother outwits him and then he smartly moves like a superhero.

Every younger brother who has had to deal with his big brother’s mocking has found a hero. A small boy not only outsmarted his bigger brother, but his ninja technique, which was captured on a close circuit camera, made him an internet sensation.

The oldest brother can be seen hurriedly opening the door to their house in the clip. He turns around to see if his younger sibling is nearby. He goes inside and tries to lock the door once he sees the small boy approaching.

The younger brother is well aware of the seriousness of the situation. He throws a jacket at the door at a brief second, defeating his brother’s lockout attempt. He keeps his cool and walks forward, only to get into a scuffle with the older. After realising that he has defeated his brother’s lockout effort, the younger one can be heard giggling.

The video can be found here:

A user commented on a post, “Lockout brother attempt Ninja Level response,” reads the caption of the tweet. The clip shared by Twitter user jonathan slater has amassed 54,000 views so far. The video evoked nostalgia among internet users. “We younger brothers are always smarter and more amazing than our older siblings….”

 

