Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 08:26 pm

Viral: A man gets scared of a fake snake and starts jumping while shopping

snake

The first thing that comes to mind when we think of a snake is fear. Many people are terrified of snakes. That’s exactly what happened to a shopper in a supermarket.

In this Instagram video, a man gets face-to-face with a snake slithering in front of him when he is buying goods at the supermarket. The man is afraid after seeing the snake and begins jumping around, as seen in the video. He also tossed the goods he was carrying. His reaction is hilarious, despite the fact that it is understandable.

Read more: Woman pranks husband with fake ‘snake’, see his reaction

But after a while, it is clear that the snake is fake and it was placed there to make him laugh. This video has gone viral in just 6 hours and was posted on the Instagram account of official viralclips.

Watch the link to the following video:

In the comment section, many people said that they would try this trick with their friends, and it is full of laughs and emojis.

