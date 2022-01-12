Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
12th Jan, 2022. 03:01 pm

Watch: An angry woman throws fruits from vendor’s cart

In this clip, the woman can be seen dumping fruits on the ground while pointing her finger at her vehicle because his cart brushes her car. She refuses to stop doing this, even though the vendor begs her to stop. This occurs in Bhopal.

The district government ordered an investigation after a video of an angry woman throwing fruits from a roadside vendor’s cart to the ground after it allegedly brushed her car. The vendor is heard pleading with her to stop, “Madam, don’t do this, I’m poor.” He even says that he will compensate the woman for the damage to her car, but she won’t listen.

The video becomes viral, with many criticising the woman’s rash actions and calling for her arrest.

Avinash Lavania, the district collector of Bhopal, said he had ordered an investigation.

Avinash Lavania tweeted, ”A video of Bhopal is going viral on social media, in which a woman is seen throwing fruits on the ground from a hand-driven cart. The officials are directed to identify the woman and fruit vendor so that appropriate action can be ensured.”

