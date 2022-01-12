Watch: An angry woman throws fruits from vendor’s cart

In this clip, the woman can be seen dumping fruits on the ground while pointing her finger at her vehicle because his cart brushes her car. She refuses to stop doing this, even though the vendor begs her to stop. This occurs in Bhopal.

The district government ordered an investigation after a video of an angry woman throwing fruits from a roadside vendor’s cart to the ground after it allegedly brushed her car. The vendor is heard pleading with her to stop, “Madam, don’t do this, I’m poor.” He even says that he will compensate the woman for the damage to her car, but she won’t listen.

Here’s the link to the video:

Bhopal : After a slight touch of a car parked on the road, the woman in anger threw all the fruits of the fruit seller on the road. It is said that a professor of a private university in Bhopal, madam. The cartman kept pleading but madam did not listen.#Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/cAFvPL7LRN — Mario David Antony Alapatt (@davidalapatt) January 11, 2022

The video becomes viral, with many criticising the woman’s rash actions and calling for her arrest.

Avinash Lavania, the district collector of Bhopal, said he had ordered an investigation.

Avinash Lavania tweeted, ”A video of Bhopal is going viral on social media, in which a woman is seen throwing fruits on the ground from a hand-driven cart. The officials are directed to identify the woman and fruit vendor so that appropriate action can be ensured.”