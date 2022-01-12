Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
12th Jan, 2022. 05:27 pm

Watch: Little girl puts lipstick on her IPS dad goes viral

lipstick

This clip, in which a young girl pretends to be a makeup artist and puts lipstick on her father, has become viral on social media. It was posted on Twitter by IPS officer Vijaykumar, the SP of the Tamil Nadu police department’s Economic Offence Wing.

The IPS officer is seated on the floor, with his daughter Nila in front of him, holding lipstick. She paints her father’s face with lipstick and tells him he looks like a doll. She then goes on to apply more make-up to him, informing him that she is doing so in order to make him look attractive.

He shared the video with the caption, “Daughters/ children bring all the happiness to the world. my daughter Nila with me.

Watch the complete video here:

The clip has gone popular on social media, with 282K views, and people enjoy the sweet father-daughter interaction.

Watch more responses here:

 

