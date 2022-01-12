Watch: Little girl puts lipstick on her IPS dad goes viral

This clip, in which a young girl pretends to be a makeup artist and puts lipstick on her father, has become viral on social media. It was posted on Twitter by IPS officer Vijaykumar, the SP of the Tamil Nadu police department’s Economic Offence Wing.

The IPS officer is seated on the floor, with his daughter Nila in front of him, holding lipstick. She paints her father’s face with lipstick and tells him he looks like a doll. She then goes on to apply more make-up to him, informing him that she is doing so in order to make him look attractive.

He shared the video with the caption, “Daughters/ children bring all the happiness to the world. my daughter Nila with me.”

Watch the complete video here:

The clip has gone popular on social media, with 282K views, and people enjoy the sweet father-daughter interaction.

Watch more responses here:

Wow wow wow!! Simply adorable 🤗 — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) January 9, 2022

Only daughters have guts to put lipstick on an IPS officer 👌🏼 — Yogesh (@YogeshKD2228) January 9, 2022

Father- Daughter Love.💕💕

This is so adorable.

And Nila is performing the task so immaculately. Beautiful.😀 Sheer Happiness. — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) January 9, 2022

Only princess has power to control their Dad by their innocent love😄dad's little princess forever🤗🤗 — S.Karthika (@skarthika1) January 9, 2022

Sir I seriously haven’t understood a single word but still felt the love and bonding between a Loving Child & A Caring Father 🥰💐 — Manu Sharma (@ManuSha71103391) January 9, 2022

Sir really happy to see you enjoying with your kid which is our world at the same time which reveals the real heart ❤️ of Dr Vijayakumar IPS 🙏🙏🙏🤙 — Teekaraman@DCC Vellore (@Teekara20375976) January 9, 2022