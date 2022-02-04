Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 08:21 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Tanzanian influencer Nails the Hook Step of the Saami Saami Song

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 08:21 pm
Tanzanian influencer

Kili Paul, a Tanzanian influencer recently took an interest in the 2021 Telugu hit Pushpa, just lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s incredible dialogue from the movie and grooving to songs like Saami Saami and Oo Antava.

You must have seen multiple videos by this Tanzanian content creator, , He has become popular thanks to his lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs.

Read more: Tanzanian Kili Paul grooves to Kacha Badam song goes viral

The influencer who shared the video of Saami Saami a few weeks earlier had over 1.5 million views. The reel did not feature the song’s hook step. Kili Paul, like other influencers, tried out the viral move while the song and movies were still trendy.

The video has already had over 1.28 lakh views in less than a day. In his latest Instagram reel, Kili Paul can be seen nailing Allu Arjun’s renowned dance step from the Saami Saami song. He captioned his most recent video, “I had to do this trend Pushpa is still on.”

Take a look at the videos:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Read More

30 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Meteorologist Mother Carries Her Daughter on-air. The Internet Loves it

If you're in desperate need of a pick-me-up, this video will undoubtedly...
36 mins ago
Fangirl dresses up like Allu Arjun and imitates Pushpa's song hook step

In the film, Pushpa Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are featured. The...
1 hour ago
Ananya Pandey gets a head massage from Deepika Padukone in BTS pictures

Ananya Panday is now preparing for the release of Gehraiyaan, her new...
1 hour ago
Fiza or Shiza? Drama 'Judwaa' sparks memes frenzy on Twitter

Fiza and Shiza, The internet is in a frenzy over a hilariously...
1 hour ago
Jacqueline Fernandez shares first look of her new song with 365 Days star Michele

Michele Morrone, who is most known for his role in the Polish...
1 hour ago
U.S. speed skater Casey Dawson won't race due to COVID-19

After testing positive for COVID-19, Casey Dawson, a 21-year-old American speed skater,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Alia Bhatt
3 mins ago
Alia Bhatt changes her name to Gangubai on Twitter

The film, which is Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,...
9 mins ago
Honda Civic 2022 Top of the Line Variant Specs, Features and Price

Honda has unveiled the all-new Civic 2022. The car hasn't arrived yet,...
Rakhi
12 mins ago
Raj Kundra says Rakhi is ‘only real person in Bollywood’, shared a video

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, appeared in a video with Rakhi Sawant,...
15 mins ago
The Netflix binge-watch show is ‘Murderville’ is incredibly entertaining

The incredibly entertaining “Murderville,” Netflix’s six-part comedy where improv meets murder-mystery dinner...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600