Tanzanian influencer Nails the Hook Step of the Saami Saami Song

Kili Paul, a Tanzanian influencer recently took an interest in the 2021 Telugu hit ‘Pushpa,‘ just lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s incredible dialogue from the movie and grooving to songs like ‘Saami Saami‘ and ‘Oo Antava.‘

You must have seen multiple videos by this Tanzanian content creator, , He has become popular thanks to his lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs.

The influencer who shared the video of Saami Saami a few weeks earlier had over 1.5 million views. The reel did not feature the song’s hook step. Kili Paul, like other influencers, tried out the viral move while the song and movies were still trendy.

The video has already had over 1.28 lakh views in less than a day. In his latest Instagram reel, Kili Paul can be seen nailing Allu Arjun’s renowned dance step from the Saami Saami song. He captioned his most recent video, “I had to do this trend Pushpa is still on.”

Take a look at the videos:

