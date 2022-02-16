Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:00 pm
Viral Game: Wordle players have expressed their dissatisfaction with its changes

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 08:00 pm
Wordle game

The New York Times recently purchased the Wordle game, and now its users are expressing their unhappiness with the game.

The famous word game Wordle has successfully captured the internet users’ attention. This addictive game is definitely familiar to you, and you may have already played it.

Don’t worry if you don’t know what Wordle is. We’ve got you covered. In Wordle, the player has six opportunities to guess a five-letter word. The fact that there is just one wordle per day is the game’s most appealing feature.

The rules are simple to understand. If the player receives the letter that was part of the word, the tile turns yellow. The tile glows green if the player correctly guesses a letter in the word and the position is also accurate. The tile turns grey if the player predicts anything else.

Some of the Wordle users have voiced their displeasure with the game’s problems. While some people complained that guessing the 5-letter word had grown too tough, others claimed that a single Wordle had gotten a lot of responses.

Here are a few tweets:

