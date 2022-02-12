Viral: Kili Paul lip-syncs to Allu Arjun’s Kawra Bawra lines from Pushpa 

Kili Paul, a Tanzanian boy, is a major admirer of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, as evidenced by his Instagram videos. Kili can now be seen lip-syncing to yet another cinematic dialogue in a new video that has clearly gone viral online.

Kili can be seen lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s funny lines, dressed in traditional Masaai costume. “Acha laga na mai (I’m looking good, no?)” Kili lip-synced to the lyric. In the voice-over, Rashmika Mandanna’s character said, “Mai tujhe dekh nahi rahi thi isliye tu kawra bawra ho raha tha na.” Kili’s facial expressions were spot-on after hearing it. “Kawra Bawra?” he said again, this time in Pushpa form.

Here’s the link to the video that went viral: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The video has over 9 lakh views. Kili’s performance was a hit with the audience, who shared their excitement.