Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 07:11 pm
Watch Video: Mother-daughter dancing Jodi groves to Allu Arjun’s Srivalli

Mother-daughter

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a mother and daughter perform dance moves from the song Srivalli. Over 1 lakh people have watched the video.

Two Pushpa songs that need no introduction are Srivalli and Saami Saami. It has been the focus of almost everyone’s attention. And now a mother and daughter have replicated dance moves from the song “Srivalli.” They didn’t exactly mimic the song’s hook dance, but they did make a beautiful rendition of their own.

The video is a mother-daughter collaboration in which model Niveditha Shetty Hegde and Ishanvi Hegde appear. They routinely upload dancing videos on their YouTube account, Laasya. They also have a dedicated Instagram account for their dance videos.

There is another video of them. They can be seen in the clip exactly coordinating their steps as they dance to this popular song.

The video caption reads, “Srivalli – Here’s our humble attempt on this beautiful song by @javedali4u. Loved dressing up and performing on this one. Hope you enjoy this too (sic).”

The video can be found here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nivi & Ishanvi (@nivedithashetty)

See the responses of netizens to the mother-daughter jodi:

You may find more dance videos with this mother and daughter here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nivi & Ishanvi (@nivedithashetty)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nivi & Ishanvi (@nivedithashetty)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nivi & Ishanvi (@nivedithashetty)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nivi & Ishanvi (@nivedithashetty)

