Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 05:10 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Watch Video: Teacher collects children’s phones and set them on fire

Indonesian teachers can be seen throwing Phones into a barrel of fire while students from afar look terrified.

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 05:10 pm
Phones
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Bringing phones to school has been a divisive issue for a long time. Because of the ongoing pandemic and remote learning, smartphones have become necessary, the severity of the penalty has surprised netizens.

A teacher can be seen dropping smartphones into a barrel of flames while terrified students watch. Several children tried to persuade the teachers to stop but to no avail. Meanwhile, another teacher threw an iPhone into the barrel.

Read more: Teachers punished for not serving cake on leader’s birthday

School teachers were recorded on tape throwing smartphones into a barrel of fire after collecting them from students. Anger has erupted online in response to a video of the occurrence that was posted on Instagram.

When translated from Indonesian to English, read the post’s caption, “Cellphone raids at Islamic boarding schools, cell phones are confiscated and burned,” The video has received over 875k views.

The video can be found here:

An Instagram user stated, “Maybe the boarding school has reprimanded it many times. Maybe in this way the students will give up bringing cellphones.”

Another user added “Educators by name, and yet they choose to set such a poor example. If something doesn’t belong to us, we have no right to destroy it. They could have confiscated it and then returned the phones to the students a week later.”

Read More

17 hours ago
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 24, 2022

Garena free fire redeem codes 24 February: Best ways to redeem free...
18 hours ago
Florida firefighters save dog that fell into bay

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) - After her dog fell into Biscayne...
18 hours ago
People are outraged after TikToker demonstrates the proper way to wear a turtleneck

A turtleneck, together with thick tights and a stylish coat, is a...
18 hours ago
Meet the babies born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22

These young family had a very fortunate "Twosday." A select group of...
18 hours ago
A California lady was incarcerated for 13 days after being mistaken for someone else: a lawsuit

According to a federal lawsuit, a California woman spent 13 days in...
19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt opens up about her marriage rumors

In response to rumors about her approaching wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
UN chief urges Putin to stop conflict for ‘humanity’s’ sake

UNITED NATIONS, United States - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a direct,...
union microfinance
10 mins ago
Union Microfinance establishes branch in Karachi

KARACHI: Union Microfinance on Thursday launched its first branch in Karachi to...
k electric
16 mins ago
K-Electric profits down 33.8% in second quarter of FY22

KARACHI: The net profit of K-Electric Limited (KEL) declined 33.8 per cent...
Ukraine, Russia, spar during heated UN meet
17 mins ago
‘Straight to hell’: Ukraine, Russia, spar during heated UN meet

UNITED NATIONS, United States - A visibly emotional Ukrainian ambassador traded barbs...
Adsence Ad 300X600