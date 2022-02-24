Watch Video: Teacher collects children’s phones and set them on fire

Indonesian teachers can be seen throwing Phones into a barrel of fire while students from afar look terrified.

Bringing phones to school has been a divisive issue for a long time. Because of the ongoing pandemic and remote learning, smartphones have become necessary, the severity of the penalty has surprised netizens.

A teacher can be seen dropping smartphones into a barrel of flames while terrified students watch. Several children tried to persuade the teachers to stop but to no avail. Meanwhile, another teacher threw an iPhone into the barrel.

School teachers were recorded on tape throwing smartphones into a barrel of fire after collecting them from students. Anger has erupted online in response to a video of the occurrence that was posted on Instagram.

When translated from Indonesian to English, read the post’s caption, “Cellphone raids at Islamic boarding schools, cell phones are confiscated and burned,” The video has received over 875k views.

An Instagram user stated, “Maybe the boarding school has reprimanded it many times. Maybe in this way the students will give up bringing cellphones.”

Another user added “Educators by name, and yet they choose to set such a poor example. If something doesn’t belong to us, we have no right to destroy it. They could have confiscated it and then returned the phones to the students a week later.”