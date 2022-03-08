Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 04:53 pm
Netizens impressed: Tanzanian sibling lip-sync to ‘Sanam Re’

Tanzanian sibling
Kili Paul, a Tanzanian sibling who became famous for lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs, has returned with a new video. His most recent Instagram video shows him lip-syncing a popular Bollywood song with his sister Neema.

In the video, the siblings are seen lip-syncing to Sanam Re’s title track while costumed in traditional Masaai clothing.

Read more: Tanzanian sibling make TikTok on ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ goes viral

Kili Paul shared a video with the caption, “because its trending🥰 thanks for 3m follow🥰i love u all😍we love u all.”

Take a look at this viral clip:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

The video has received over 1.5 lakh likes and countless comments praising the siblings’ incredible lip-syncing abilities. He recently surpassed 3 million followers on Instagram.

Other reactions are as follows:

