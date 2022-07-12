Ishita Raj Sharma, a Bollywood actress, celebrated her 31st birthday late on Monday night in Mumbai with her pals.

Ishita Raj Sharma, a Bollywood actress, celebrated her 31st birthday late on Monday night in Mumbai with her pals. Ishita was most recently seen in the 2019 movie Jai Mummy Di.

She is best known for her roles in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama film series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Ishita was photographed in Mumbai with her friends wearing a shimmering grey and silver attire as part of her birthday celebration that doubled as a Pyaar Ka Punchnama reunion.

Patralekhaa, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Nushratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Kartik Aaryan, and others attended the celebrity-studded event and posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Kartik Aaryan stood with his co-star and even waved for the photographers at the celebration. His ten-minute monologue from Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Panchnama was a smash. The actor sported blue pants and a black hoodie.

Along with Ishita, Nushratt Bharuccha and Sonnalli Seygall, who appeared in both Luv Ranjan movies, grinned for the cameras.

In 2011, Ishita Raj Sharma made her acting debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sonnalli Seygall all had lead roles in the movie. She also appeared in the sequel to the movie, which wasn’t as well received as the first one.

The actress then portrayed Pihu, Sunny Singh’s ex-girlfriend, in Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, another film by Luv Ranjan. Nushratt Bharuccha also starred in the film.

Later, Ishita appeared alongside Siddhanth Kapoor and Prateik Babbar in the Ovais Khan-directed movie Yaaram.

