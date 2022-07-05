A video of a bear being creative has shown up on Instagram.

In the video, the bear named Fern can be seen rubbing its face and paws on painted ground.

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park shared the video and said it’s a “rare behavior” for the bear.

The cute and adorable black bear playing with paint is shown up on Instagram, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all week. In the video, the bear named Fern can be seen rubbing its face and paws on the painted ground. Most people think that creativity is something that only people have, but research and evidence show that animals can also be creative.

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, a 723-acre park in Washington, US, shared the cute video and wrote, “Our animal care team gave Fern the black bear supplies to make paw prints for our friends and fundraising events, but Fern opted for some face painting fun with the non-toxic paint instead.”

Northwest Trek Wildlife Park wrote in the comments section, “Keepers say this is rare behavior for Fern as she’s never fully “played” in the paint before but they’re the best and let her have fun with it!”

The video has made netizens happy, and people liked how creative the bear was. “Living her beary best life,” wrote one user, “You could probably get that paint on a canvas and sell it for a donation to the park 🙌 could be a good cool way to make money for you guys.”

People watch and love animal videos the most on the internet because they make us happy and make us feel good. People say that a daily dose of pet cuteness is good for their mental health. These animal videos are a great way to cheer up. Researchers have shown that watching videos of cute or funny animals or birds makes people feel calmer and less stressed.

