  • Anand Mahindra explains what this Mars photo of Earth teaches us
  • Anand Mahindra shared a picture of Earth taken by NASA’s Curiosity rover on Twitter.
  • He said, “If there’s just one thing this photo should teach us….it’s humility.”
  • Since the tweet was posted, it has gotten more than 4,700 likes.
Anand Mahindra is interested in a picture of Earth taken by NASA’s Curiosity rover from the surface of Mars. The businessman posted the picture again on Twitter and wrote about what we should learn from it.

He shared the picture that had been shared on Twitter by a user named Curiosity. “This incredible picture was taken on Mars. Yes, Mars is a planet, and that tiny white dot that looks like a star is our beloved Earth. They wrote, “NASA.”

Mahindra shared the picture again with a great tweet. He said, “If there’s just one thing this photo should teach us….it’s humility…”

He said, “This photo from NASA’s Curiosity rover shows the Earth as seen from the surface of Mars, shining brighter than any star in the Martian night sky. Earth is the bright point of light a little left of the image’s center and our moon can be seen just below Earth. Curiosity, which landed on the red planet on August 6, 2013, is the largest and most advanced rover ever sent to Mars.”

He further added, “It studies the geology of its surroundings and has found evidence of a past environment well-suited to support microbial life,” reports a blog by Nasa. “When Curiosity took the photo, Earth was about 99 million miles (160 million kilometers) from Mars.”

Check out what Anand Mahindra posted:

On July 21, the post was shared. Since the tweet was posted, it has gotten more than 4,700 likes, and the number keeps going up. People have also written different comments about the share.

A Twitter user said, “Sir, you describe entire universe in just one sentence, that’s tinny dot shows what we are.”

Said someone else, “Yes. Humility,” wrote a third, “We are just a small speck of dust in this entire universe!”

