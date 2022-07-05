Arjun Kapoor calls girlfriend Malaika Arora “shopaholic”

After a recent trip to Paris with his girlfriend Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor has just returned.

After a recent trip to Paris with his girlfriend Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor has just returned. However, based on the retro photos he has been posting on his Instagram account, it appears like his heart is still in Paris. As we can tell by the bags and heels in the background, the actor may have taken this charming photo at a Paris showroom.

The actor posted a mirror photo in which Malaika Arora looks lovely in a green gown and Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in a black one. Arjun shared the image with the description, “A Selfie with the Shopaholic.”

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor flew to Paris to celebrate his 37th birthday, and she kept her Instagram followers up to date by posting a number of images and videos from the lovely city. In addition, on his birthday, he published a touching post honuring his mother, Mona Shourie, who was Boney Kapoor’s first wife. He noted: “Look Maa, your kid is 37 years old now and is fully matured… I miss you, but I’m confident that you’re constantly keeping an eye on me “a heart emoticon follows.

Malaika Arora also posted a video on her Instagram on Tuesday that contained a number of previously unreleased images and footage. “This weather is very lovely…. #throwback to Banta hai….. I (heart emoticon) paris,” she wrote as the description for the photo.

