Bride’s make-up and dress spoiled by useless rasam at a wedding

Bride’s make-up and dress spoiled by useless rasam at a wedding

  • A useless rasam video at a wedding went viral on social media.
  • The rasam entailed dousing a bride in garb with water.
  • People get in shock after watching the video.
Pakistani weddings have undergone numerous stages. Pakistan’s wedding rituals are greatly influenced by Bollywood. The global culture is always shaped by television and film. Over the years, numerous rites have been absorbed into Pakistani weddings, and the process is currently ongoing.

On the set of a wedding picture session, another rasam concept was born.

The rasam entailed dousing a bride in garb with water. A bride who is fully made up in addition to wearing a heavy bridal gown and jewellery.

 

People were horrified by the novel concept and the way the clothing and jewellery were being ruined.

