Bride’s make-up and dress spoiled by useless rasam at a wedding

Viral: Desi Dadi energetical dance on Saami Saami wins netizens hearts
A video of an old woman dancing to the song "Saami Saaami"...
Pakistani weddings have undergone numerous stages. Pakistan’s wedding rituals are greatly influenced by Bollywood. The global culture is always shaped by television and film. Over the years, numerous rites have been absorbed into Pakistani weddings, and the process is currently ongoing.
On the set of a wedding picture session, another rasam concept was born.
The rasam entailed dousing a bride in garb with water. A bride who is fully made up in addition to wearing a heavy bridal gown and jewellery.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
People were horrified by the novel concept and the way the clothing and jewellery were being ruined.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.